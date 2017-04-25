Quantcast

MELVIN CALDWELL A/K/A KAMAL MUHAMMAD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Reference to DNA This appeal is before us for the second time. In 2014, after a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Kamal Muhammad, a/k/a Melvin Caldwell, appellant, was convicted of various crimes arising out of the stabbing of L.M.1 and sentenced to imprisonment for ...

