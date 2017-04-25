Quantcast

Senate confirms Md.’s Rosenstein to be deputy US attorney general

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 25, 2017

The U.S. Senate voted 94-6 on Tuesday to confirm Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein to be deputy U.S. attorney general.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo