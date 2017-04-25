Quantcast

ULILES TOME v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Inconsistent verdict -- Request that jury deliberate further Uliles Tome, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County of second-degree sexual offense arising out of an incident in which he was alleged to have performed cunnilingus on a 12-year-old girl. Tome was acquitted of all other charges, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo