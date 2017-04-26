Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Baltimore assists Hoen restoration project

Nonprofit gets grant to help with historic property

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 26, 2017

Baltimore’s spending board approved the $200,000 sale of the city-owned Hoen Lithograph & Co. building on Wednesday to a developer planning an overhaul and signed off on a $500,000 grant to its nonprofit partner to assist with stabilizing the historic property. The developer, 2120 East Biddle LLC, is a joint venture between Cross Street Partners and ...
