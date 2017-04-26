Quantcast

Business innovation author Alec Ross enters Md. governor’s race

By: Associated Press April 26, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — An author on innovation in business has entered the Maryland governor's race. Alec Ross announced Wednesday he will seek the Democratic nomination. He's the first Democrat to say definitively he is running. The senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University advises startup and tech companies. Ross says Republican Gov. Larry Hogan can't be defeated by using ideas ...

