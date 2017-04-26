Quantcast

Buying Into Baltimore event returns May 13

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017

Live Baltimore’s Buying Into Baltimore event returns May 13 as a one-stop shop with expert advice for anyone at any stage in the homebuying process. In addition to becoming eligible for $5,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance from Baltimore City Housing, attendees will take a narrated “trolley tour” of neighborhoods and access tips from ...

