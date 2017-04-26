Carbiz opening indoor Laurel showroom

Share this: Email

Baltimore-based independent used car dealer Carbiz plans to open a new kind of dealership in Laurel. The company plans to open a 35,000-square-foot dealership at 8751 Freestate Drive that provides a completely indoor showroom. The brick-and-mortar showroom is designed to provide a more relaxing environment for customers where they can even play video games. “We’re putting consumers ...