Carbiz opening indoor Laurel showroom

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 26, 2017

Baltimore-based independent used car dealer Carbiz plans to open a new kind of dealership in Laurel. The company plans to open a 35,000-square-foot dealership at 8751 Freestate Drive that provides a completely indoor showroom. The brick-and-mortar showroom is designed to provide a more relaxing environment for customers where they can even play video games. “We’re putting consumers ...

