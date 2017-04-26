Quantcast

Johns Hopkins Physics Fair returns to Homewood campus

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017

The Johns Hopkins University’s physics and astronomy department is hosting its 14th annual Physics Fair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bloomberg Center for Physics and Astronomy  on its Homewood campus. The day will include more than 200 physics demonstrations. New this year is a planetarium demonstration along with past fair favorites: a balloon ...

