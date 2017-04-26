Kenilworth at Perring Park set for $12M upgrade

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Continental Realty Corp. plans $12 million in upgrades at Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments in Baltimore County. The centerpiece of these upgrades, according to the company, is a new community clubhouse. The new clubhouse will be 1,000 square feet bigger than the previous structure. Features include a new sound system, open kitchen design and fitness center. “To ...