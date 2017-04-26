Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Kenilworth at Perring Park set for $12M upgrade

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 26, 2017

Continental Realty Corp. plans $12 million in upgrades at Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments in Baltimore County. The centerpiece of these upgrades, according to the company, is a new community clubhouse. The new clubhouse will be 1,000 square feet bigger than the previous structure. Features include a new sound system, open kitchen design and fitness center. “To ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo