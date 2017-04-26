Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – April 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Life without possibility of parole: Under the Maryland criminal statute governing the procedure for sentencing a defendant who is convicted of first-degree murder to life imprisonment or life imprisonment without parole, it is the trial court, not the jury, that determines whether to sentence defendant to life imprisonment or life imprisonment ...

