Lee & Associates managing Lanham portfolio

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 26, 2017

Lee & Associates Maryland won the contract from Melrose Holdings LLC to manage and lease a four-building office portfolio in Prince George’s County. The portfolio, which totals 224,000 square feet, is located in Lanham, roughly four-miles from Interstate 495. About 57 percent of office space at the properties is available. “These buildings are multi-functional as well as ...

