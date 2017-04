LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Smith, Gildea &

Schmidt, LLC

Growing Towson Law Firm is seeking a strong litigation associate with 3-8 years experience in complex litigation. The successful candidate must have experience in drafting of pleadings, discovery, and some deposition and/or trial experience preferred. Benefits Include: 401(k), fully paid health coverage for employee, paid parking and opportunity for advancement. Please email resume and salary requirement to: dgaskins@sgs-law.com