Quantcast

Saul Ewing partner appointed to Senate’s Russia investigation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 26, 2017

doss_a

April F. Doss

A Baltimore attorney will serve as special counsel to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

April F. Doss, partner at Saul Ewing LLP and chair of the firm’s cybersecurity and privacy practice, was appointed to the committee’s staff and will begin May 1, according to a news release from the firm.

Doss previously served as general counsel at the National Security Agency where she worked on cybersecurity and privacy issues.

The Senate investigation will address allegations that Russia spread disinformation during the election and colluded with President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Doss, who joined Saul Ewing one year ago, said in the release it is difficult to leave at a time when many clients have concerns about cybersecurity and privacy issues but called the investigation “critically important.”

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

One comment

  1. dailyrecord@list.law.umaryland.edu
    April 27, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    She was the Associate General Counsel for Intelligence Law at the National Security Agency (NSA).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo