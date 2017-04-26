Saul Ewing partner appointed to Senate’s Russia investigation

A Baltimore attorney will serve as special counsel to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

April F. Doss, partner at Saul Ewing LLP and chair of the firm’s cybersecurity and privacy practice, was appointed to the committee’s staff and will begin May 1, according to a news release from the firm.

Doss previously served as general counsel at the National Security Agency where she worked on cybersecurity and privacy issues.

The Senate investigation will address allegations that Russia spread disinformation during the election and colluded with President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Doss, who joined Saul Ewing one year ago, said in the release it is difficult to leave at a time when many clients have concerns about cybersecurity and privacy issues but called the investigation “critically important.”