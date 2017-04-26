Quantcast

Warshawski lands Xcel Brands as client

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2017

Warschawski, a full service branding, marketing, public relations, advertising and digital agency, announced Wednesday that it has been named agency of record for Xcel Brands corporate public relations. Xcel Brands is a New York-based brand management and media company focused on the promotion and sale of fashion and lifestyle products through direct-response television, internet, brick-and-mortar ...

