Quantcast

Public safety remains priority No. 1 in Baltimore

By: Donald C. Fry April 27, 2017

A few weeks ago we celebrated a beautiful Easter weekend. But once again the weekend was marred by the disturbing fact that more than a dozen people were either wounded or killed in the continuing plague of violent crime in the city. Four of the shooting victims died, including a 28-year-old woman and her unborn child. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo