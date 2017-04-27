Quantcast

Howard Co. schools chief ordered to recuse herself as board selects counsel in her lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 27, 2017

Howard County Public Schools' superintendent must recuse herself from contract approval for a law firm being hired to represent the Board of Education in her lawsuit against them. The Maryland State Board of Education found Superintendent Dr. Renee Foose, who would normally approve a contract to engage legal counsel, has a personal, adverse interest in the matter ...

