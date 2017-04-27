Quantcast

Hopkins purchases Laurel research park for $22.4M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 27, 2017

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory has purchased the Montpelier Research Park in Laurel for $22.4 million. The university purchased the single-story, 158,000-square-foot research and development lab at 7600 Montpelier Road from Exeter Property Group, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the seller. “The purchase and commitment by the Applied Physics Lab to the Montpelier Research ...

