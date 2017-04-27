In search of deals, the Md. Bio+Tech conference brings two industries together

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BETHESDA -- The Maryland Bio+Tech conference wants to make the state the No. 1 place in the country for the biotech industry. The two-day event, which began Thursday at the North Bethesda Marriott Conference Center and continues through Friday, puts biology and technology companies in the same space, hoping to spur collaboration. “I want deals,” said Tami Howie, ...