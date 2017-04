Jennifer S. Lubinski, Esq., has joined The Heyman Law Firm as a principal, where she will continue to focus on employment, family and business litigation. Also, Ken C. Gauvey, Esq., has become of counsel to The Heyman Law Firm through his law firm, the Law Practice of Ken C. Gauvey.

