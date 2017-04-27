Kara DiPietro | HMC

The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Kara DiPietro, president and CEO of HMC Inc., Maryland’s Small Business Person of the Year.

The award is given each year to one small business owner from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

DiPietro owns HMC, a commercial custom millwork manufacturing firm that has provided high quality millwork and foodservice design services for some of the country’s largest retail brands, hospitals, universities and corporations, as well as the United States Government.

A certified Woman-Owned Small Business, HMC has offices in Columbia and Los Angeles.

DiPietro is now in the running for 2017 National Small Business Person of the Year. The winner of National Business Person of the Year will be announced on April 30, when Small Business Person of the Year winners from all 50 states and U.S. territories gather in Washington to receive their individual awards.

