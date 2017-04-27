Quantcast

O’Malley deposed in Md. redistricting lawsuit

By: Associated Press April 27, 2017

Former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley has been deposed in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's 2011 redistricting process. Michael Kimberly, an attorney representing a plaintiff in the case, said O'Malley was deposed Wednesday. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and House Speaker Michael Busch also were deposed recently. All are Democrats. The three cited ...

