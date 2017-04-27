Quantcast

Schenning named acting U.S. attorney in Md.

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 27, 2017

Steve Schenning has been named acting U.S. attorney for Maryland, succeeding Rod J. Rosenstein, who left the post to become deputy U.S. attorney general.

