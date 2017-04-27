Quantcast

Under Armour reports 1Q loss

By: Staff and Wire Reports April 27, 2017

Under Armour Inc. on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for ...

