Quantcast

Baltimore City jury awards $2M in apartment slip and fall

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 28, 2017

A Baltimore jury awarded $2 million Thursday to a woman who slipped and fell at a senior living apartment complex and fractured her ankle and leg. The injury occurred during a snowstorm in February 2014 and the owners of Park View at Ellicott City did not effectively treat an icy rear porch, according to attorney Tiffani ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo