Chris DiLullo, executive vice president of Lockton Companies, has been awarded the Albert Shields Service Award by Mount Saint Joseph High School, an all-boys Catholic college preparatory institution, for outstanding service to the school. DiLullo graduated from Mount Saint Joseph in 1985.

