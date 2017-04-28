Quantcast

Federal jury finds wage violation in Baltimore FLSA suit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 28, 2017

A federal jury Thursday awarded approximately $25,000 to a man who was misclassified as a salaried employee for more than six years and not paid overtime. Andre Jackson worked for ReliaSource Inc., a Baltimore technological services company, from May 2009 through the filing of the lawsuit in February 2016. The jury awarded him $27,784.62 in overtime and ...

