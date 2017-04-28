Man sentenced after leading Md. police on chase with baby in car

Share this: Email

OAKLAND — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in jail after leading Maryland police on a 12-mile, high-speed chase with a baby in his car. The Cumberland Times-News reports 23-year-old Corey Austin Bircher, of Elk Garden, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to three charges in Garrett County District Court on Wednesday. In February, Garrett ...