Quantcast

Man sentenced after leading Md. police on chase with baby in car

By: Associated Press April 28, 2017

OAKLAND — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in jail after leading Maryland police on a 12-mile, high-speed chase with a baby in his car. The Cumberland Times-News reports 23-year-old Corey Austin Bircher, of Elk Garden, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to three charges in Garrett County District Court on Wednesday. In February, Garrett ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo