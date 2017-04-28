Quantcast

Md.’s plans to end out-of-state youth placements hit a snag

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 28, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A effort to bring back some of the more than three-dozen severely developmentally disabled Maryland youths sent to out-of-state group homes by next month will now take longer than initially promised. Gregory S. James, deputy secretary of operations for the Department of Human Resources, told the Board of Public Works Wednesday that he does not believe ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo