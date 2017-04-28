Quantcast

MOONRIDGE COURT TRUST, BY RONALD HOSTETLER, TRUSTEE, et al. v. DEBRA CORDER, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Notice Nearly five years ago, this Court took note that “this case has a somewhat tortured history” —yet, nevertheless, it has somehow managed to survive and work its way back to us again. This case involves a novel foreclosure rescue scheme arranged by the trust beneficiary and a trustee who did ...

