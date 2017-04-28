Quantcast

Rosedale Federal gives $55K to middle school for MakerSpace tech lab

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2017

Rosedale Federal is granting Golden Ring Middle School in Rosedale $55,000 to help transform a classroom into a technology lab meant to cultivate critical thinking skills. The new lab, dubbed a MakerSpace, will be designed to enhance student engagement in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math and provide students with collaborative, hands-on experience ...

