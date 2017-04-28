Quantcast

The Park School wins mock-trial championship

Baltimore City College High School finishes second in annual event

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 28, 2017

The Park School wins high school mock-trial championship, besting Baltimore City College in annual event at the Court of Appeals.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo