US economic growth weakened to 0.7 percent in first quarter

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger April 28, 2017

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy turned in the weakest performance in three years in the January-March quarter as consumers sharply slowed their spending. The result underscores the challenge facing President Donald Trump in achieving his ambitious economic growth targets. The gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, grew by just 0.7 percent in ...

