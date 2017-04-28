Woodward named chief judge of Md. Court of Special Appeals

Share this: Email

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Judge Patrick L. Woodward to be chief judge of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals effective May 6. Woodward will succeed Peter B. Krauser, the intermediate appellate court’s current chief, who reaches the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 on May 5. “I’m truly honored by the appointment,” Woodward said in ...