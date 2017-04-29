Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Md. US Attorney moves to national stage; Under Armour regroups after loss

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2017

Former Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein was given a bump up to the national stage this week while Under Armour’s financial picture took a hit with disappointing first-quarter results. Legal affairs writer Steve Lash reported Tuesday that Rosenstein was overwhelmingly confirmed by the U.S. as the next deputy U.S. attorney general, earning the post on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo