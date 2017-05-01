Quantcast

Chase Brexton to host AIDS Walk & Run Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2017

Chase Brexton Health Care will host its third annual AIDS Walk & Run Baltimore May 7 from 7 to 11 a.m. at The Maryland Zoo, 1 Safari Place, in Baltimore. Returning to the zoo for another year, the event will feature a walk and a 5k run through the zoo, followed by a health fair with ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo