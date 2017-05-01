CourseArc lands $200K from VOLT Fund

Share this: Email

CourseArc, a cloud-based online content creation platform, announced Monday it has secured a $200,000 loan through Maryland’s VOLT Fund. Given to high-potential, early-stage startups, the loan will support the company’s business development efforts and the expansion of marketing activities to broaden awareness in target markets. The VOLT Fund is supported by 1.5 percent of revenue from video ...