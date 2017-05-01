Quantcast

Md. appellate court orders Under Armour to pay architecture firm losses

Jury ordered sports apparel company to pay total of $288K in dispute over visitor’s center

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 1, 2017

A Baltimore architecture firm hired to design the visitor’s center at Under Armour’s headquarters is allowed to collect money for losses under an expense-shifting clause in the contract between the parties, a Maryland appellate panel has held. The Court of Special Appeals on Thursday affirmed Under Armour has to pay Ziger/Snead LLP $62,000 in compensatory losses ...

