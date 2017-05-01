Quantcast

Evergreen Health investors say they saw ‘unique opportunity’

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 1, 2017

The three investors that purchased Evergreen Health were driven by a desire to diversify their revenues and bring more parts of the health care process under one system, they said Monday. JARS Health Investments, Anne Arundel Health System and LifeBridge Health will be equal partners in ownership of Evergreen as the Affordable Care Act co-op transitions ...

