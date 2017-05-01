Quantcast

House of Ruth Md. buys second Baltimore location

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2017

House of Ruth Maryland, a comprehensive domestic violence center, has purchased a second Baltimore location at 2521 North Charles St. that will allow the group to expand its operations and provide a more prominent position within the Baltimore community. The new building, formerly the site of the Baltimore Healthy Start program, is 2 stories high and ...

