Baltimore housing authority seeks dismissal of workplace harassment suit

Ex-Gilmor Homes employee says behavior occurred ‘within context’ of sex-for-repairs allegations

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 1, 2017

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City is seeking to dismiss a multimillion dollar federal lawsuit filed by an employee who worked at Gilmor Homes alleging sexual harassment by a manager over the course of several years. In a complaint filed earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Nadine Lee Young alleged Wade Johnson, a ...

