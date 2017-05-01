Marriott expands modular construction initiative company

Share this: Email

In an industry first, Bethesda-based Marriott International Monday unveiled a comprehensive expansion to its initiative to drive adoption of modular construction of hotels in North America. In addition, the company said it expects to sign 50 hotel deals in 2017 that incorporate prefabricated guestrooms or bathrooms – more than 10 percent of the Select Brand signings expected for the ...