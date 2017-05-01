Quantcast

MEDA examines what local development agencies get right

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 1, 2017

This year’s Maryland Economic Development Association’s annual conference will examine some of what’s working to boost local economies -- how communities can bounced back from disasters, be more inclusive and develop maker spaces. The conference convened this weekend at the Hyatt Regency, Chesapeake Bay and will run through Tuesday. The gathering provides an opportunity for economic ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo