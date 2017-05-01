Quantcast

Medifast earns spot on Forbes’ 100 Most Trustworthy Companies list

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2017

Owings Mills-based Medifast Inc. has been named to the 2017 Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list for the second consecutive year, company officials announced Monday. Medifast, in partnership with its 12,500 Take Shape For Life Health Coaches, helps Clients achieve Optimal Wellness through a proven weight management and Habits of Health system. Forbes ranks their selections based on ...

