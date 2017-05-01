Quantcast

Supreme Court says cities can sue banks under US housing law

Baltimore one of those cities that has sued banks under anti-discrimination rules

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman May 1, 2017

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that cities may sue banks under the federal anti-discrimination in housing law, but said those lawsuits must tie claims about predatory lending practices among minority customers directly to declines in property taxes. The justices' 5-3 ruling partly validated a novel approach by Miami, Baltimore and other cities to try ...

