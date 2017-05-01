Quantcast

Transamerica launches innovative Voice Pass

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2017

Baltimore-based Transamerica announced Monday that it is launching Transamerica Voice Pass, a first-of-its-kind feature developed with Nuance Communications, Inc., that increases security and enhances the customer experience by leveraging voice biometrics technology within a natural language understanding system. Customers calling Transamerica’s customer care service centers will be able to more easily and securely authenticate and access ...

