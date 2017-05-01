Quantcast

With new kid on block, Baltimore boutique hotels remain confident

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 1, 2017

More than two years after the Freddie Gray riots in Baltimore put a serious dent in in the city’s reputation, delivering a blow to the city's vital tourist industry, the town’s emerging boutique hotel sector stands on solid footing. The Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s arrival earlier this year has meant more attention for the luxury boutique market ...

