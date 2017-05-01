Quantcast

Women’s Giving Circle receives $20,000 donation for Junior Achievement

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2017

The Women’s Giving Circle of Howard County, which raises and distributes funds supporting women and girls, received a $20,000 donation from husband-and-wife Columbia-residents Bob and Bach Jeffrey to support Junior Achievement of Central Maryland’s Rising Women program, which connects high school girls with mentors who help them with entrepreneurship projects. “Years ago, Bach had been a ...

