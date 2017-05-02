Quantcast

Baltimore’s new Ronald McDonald House will provide comfort to more families

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 2, 2017

The current Ronald McDonald House in downtown’s Westside occasionally has to turn down up to 35 families a night seeking shelter while a sick child receives medical treatment nearby. At a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility at 1 Aisquith St. on Tuesday, Sandy Pagnotti, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Baltimore, held a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo