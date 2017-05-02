Baltimore’s new Ronald McDonald House will provide comfort to more families

The current Ronald McDonald House in downtown’s Westside occasionally has to turn down up to 35 families a night seeking shelter while a sick child receives medical treatment nearby. At a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility at 1 Aisquith St. on Tuesday, Sandy Pagnotti, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Baltimore, held a ...