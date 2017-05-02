Quantcast

Lawmakers to airlines: Improve service or Congress steps in

By: Owen Rouse Jr. Matthew Daly May 2, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Frustrated Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday warned top airline executives to improve customer services or face congressional intervention after a passenger was dragged from a United Airlines flight in an incident the company's chief executive called a "mistake of epic proportions." House Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, R-Pa., said carriers should use the ...

