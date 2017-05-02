Quantcast

Convicted murderer could get actual-innocence hearing, Md. high court says

Decision follows witness' recantation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 2, 2017

A man convicted nearly 25 years ago in the felony murder of two people in a Catonsville barbershop will likely get another chance to argue his innocence after a prosecution witness stated he had given false testimony. In a unanimous decision, Maryland’s top court last week cleared the way for Jeffrey D. Ebb Sr. to petition ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo